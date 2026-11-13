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Grand Terrace Celebrates 48 Years with Birthday Party, Free Carnival Games and Community Fun on November 15
By Hattie Strong667,8 days ago
A birthday is always a reason to celebrate, but when an entire community comes together, the occasion becomes something much more meaningful. Grand Terrace City News is inviting residents, families and visitors to join the festivities as Grand Terrace celebrates its 48th birthday with an afternoon of free carnival games, prizes, laughter and community spirit.
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