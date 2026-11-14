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IU Climate Week keynote speaker urges universities to prioritize environmental justice
11 days ago
Shalanda Baker’s message Thursday during an Indiana University Climate Week keynote was simple: Universities must do more than study climate change. She argued at the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs event that universities must translate research into action and ensure communities most affected by environmental harm have a voice in shaping climate solutions.
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