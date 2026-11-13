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Nationwide ground stop delays hundreds of flights across Mountain West
By Boise State Public Radio News,11 days ago
The FAA has lifted the stop as of Friday early evening, but delays are expected to linger for hours, and potentially into the weekend, as airlines return to service. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were grounded Friday afternoon due to a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on social media.