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"The One l Love": Phillies $150M Pro's Influence on PCA Comes Full Circle With Emotional Admission
By Utsav Gupta,12 days ago
Kyle Schwarber, the Philadelphia Phillies' designated hitter on a five-year, $150 million deal, left Chicago seven months before Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Chicago Cubs' center fielder, arrived. They never shared a Cubs clubhouse, yet one Team USA conversation helped build a bond that has both tied atop MLB with 45 homers.