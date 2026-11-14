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Ford Wyoming Center hosting ‘Wyoming’s Largest Craft Fair’ this weekend, benefiting Community Recreation Foundation
By Nick Perkins,11 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and for those looking for the absolute perfect gift this holiday season, the City of Casper Recreation Division is partnering with the Community Recreation Foundation to host its annual craft fair at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14.
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