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Hurricanes Told Who Should Be Waived Once Jordan Staal Is Back
By Manuel Meza,12 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes have officially kicked off the 2026 NHL Global Series with their first game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, November 12, earning a 4-1 victory. The Hurricanes and Kraken will meet again this Saturday, November 14, at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, with puck drop scheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific Time and 2 p.m. Eastern Time.