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Santa Clara Schools' Final Offer Leaves Paraeducator With 28 Cents After Bills
By Tony Ng,11 days ago
Santa Clara Unified School District has put its final contract offers on the table after a year of negotiations with its labor unions, proposing a 1.5% salary increase and nearly $21,000 in medical benefit contributions per employee. The offer, retroactive to July 1, 2025, comes as the district warns of a looming multimillion-dollar deficit and as workers say the raise won't keep pace with the cost of living in Santa Clara.
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