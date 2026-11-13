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PUBG MOBILE FLASH LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE, BRINGING THE ORIGINAL PUBG MOBILE EXPERIENCE TO MORE PLAYERS
By Vic,10 days ago
PUBG MOBILE FLASH Launches Worldwide on November 13th, Offering Players the Original PUBG MOBILE Experience in a Lightweight App, With a Smaller Download Size, Classic Battle Royale Gameplay and Seamless Connections With Friends Across Both Apps. LONDON – November 13, 2026 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular...