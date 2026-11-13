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MODEL CITIZEN Becomes Available Digitally for the First Time on November 3 X DVD on November 17
By Vic,10 days ago
Burbank, CA, October 7, 2026 – Model Citizen, a gripping sci-fi crime thriller starring Aaron Eckhart and Emmanuelle Chriqui, debuts digitally at home November 3. The film stars Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight,” “Olympus Has Fallen”, “Sully”) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”, “Superman & Lois”). Eckhart stars as Steven Bay, an ex-cop who seeks treatment for his amnesia while working on an isolated farm. With his memories gone and his past a blur, Bay is met with rising hostility, strange surveillance, and instincts he can’t fully control. As the pressure becomes unbearable, he begins a desperate hunt for the truth behind his fractured reality.