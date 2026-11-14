undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marvel Unveils an Evil Fantastic Four Loyal to Doctor Doom Ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
By Charles Murphy,11 days ago
With Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom preparing to conquer theaters next month in Avengers: Doomsday, Victor Von Doom is already seizing control of the Marvel gaming universe. Developer Kabam has officially launched “Saga: Empire of Doom,” a massive three-month takeover event in Marvel Contest of Champions that rebrands the...