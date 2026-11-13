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Vory Deals With Emotional Debris in EROS 3.0 FALLOUT X New Mixtape Out Now
By Vic,10 days ago
Vory brings situationship dramas to life with palpable emotion, using his skill with melody to immerse the listener inside his own headspace. The Grammy-winning, Houston-based singer-songwriter brings the listener even deeper with EROS 3.0 FALLOUT, his new album, out now via EROS LLC / EMPIRE. Picking up where August’s DONDADA leaves off, EROS 3.0 FALLOUT explores the consequences cavalier and reckless decisions he made in the past. The 10 songs on the new mixtape flow into one another with seamless transitions, stitched together with voice notes and subtle musical flourishes.