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Serafim Joins Xsolla at TwitchCon 2026 Turning Hours of Gameplay Into Shareable Clips with AI Highlights
By Vic,10 days ago
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – November 13, 2026 – Serafim Technologies Inc. today announced the launch of AI Highlights, a new capability within the Serafim Console app that makes it easier for Serafim S3 users to find and share memorable gameplay moments. The company is presenting the new feature in collaboration with Xsolla at TwitchCon 2026, held November 13–15 at the San Diego Convention Center.