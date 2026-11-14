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Anchorage woman heading to DC for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to decorate White House for Christmas
By Lauren Maxwell,12 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wendy Wiltfong learned last year from a television show that volunteers could apply to help decorate the White House for Christmas. Intrigued, she sent in an application in July, and in October got word that she had been selected. “So 15,000 people applied for this position...
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