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Washington-area homeowner gets $11,400 HVAC replacement quote for a 400-square-foot apartment
By Morgan Taylor,11 days ago
A Washington-area homeowner facing an $11,400 HVAC replacement bill needed advice on heating and cooling a 400-square-foot apartment. The five-figure estimate left the first-time homeowner wondering whether switching systems would be a better use of their money. Here's what to know. On Reddit, they said the fee included labor for...