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‘VisionQuest’ Becomes Disney+’s Most-Watched Marvel Finale in Three Years
By Charles Murphy,12 days ago
Marvel Television just delivered its biggest streaming finale surge since the height of the Multiverse Saga. According to internal viewership data released by Disney, the season finale of VisionQuest (“Forever”) racked up 3.7 million global views in its first 24 hours on Disney+—representing a 44% surge over the show’s earlier episodes and marking a season high.