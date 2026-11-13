undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cessna's pick: A&M's offense has made winning difficult
By Robert Cessna,9 days ago
It’s hard to win if you don’t score. Texas A&M ranks 13th in red zone offense in the Southeastern Conference and 111st in the country. It also struggles to produce explosive plays, which are those of at least 20 yards. A&M had five in last week’s 17-9 loss at South Carolina, which was its most in an SEC game this season, yet didn’t score a touchdown for the third game this season. Someone tweeted that A&M was the first team in college football history to have at least 450 yards offense with no turnovers and not score a touchdown. Is that true? Who is going to dispute it? It’s just a sick statistic, helping summarize the season. A&M has trouble scoring from close range and from long distance. That’s not the balance you need. It could get worse as A&M’s next three opponents — Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas — all are ranked in the top 20 in total defense and are in the top 25 of scoring defense. One thing A&M has working for it against Tennessee and Texas is the homefield advantage. But will it be enough?