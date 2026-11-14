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Flights at Redding Regional Airport impacted by nationwide ground stop order
By Timea Horvath,11 days ago
REDDING, Calif. - The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop order Friday after communication system issues grounded flights across the country, including at Redding Regional Airport. Passengers at Redding Regional Airport were left waiting in the lobby or leaving gates after their flights were halted for hours on...