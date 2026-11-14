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Knots, quantum computing and AI: $6m grant supports exploration of the surprising connections
By USC Dornsife News,12 days ago
For most people, a tangled cord is just a nuisance. But for mathematician Aaron Lauda, knots hold clues to the future of quantum computing and artificial intelligence. Now, a $6 million grant renewal from the Simons Foundation will allow an international research collaboration led by Lauda, divisional dean of math and physical sciences at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, to pursue those connections for another three years.