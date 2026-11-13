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17 Best Restaurants in Carrollton (Ohio)
By Tourist Checklist,8 days ago
Carrollton, Ohio, is home to a variety of restaurants that cater to different tastes. Whether you’re craving pizza, burgers, or something sweet, there’s a spot for you. This small town offers a charming dining experience that feels both welcoming and cozy. Each restaurant has its unique vibe, making it easy to find the perfect place for lunch, dinner, or a special occasion.
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