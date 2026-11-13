undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
More Than Doubles: Facundo Bagnis and Facundo Mena Reunite After Nearly Two Decades of Friendship
By Chloe Wellington-Hunt,5 days ago
LIMA, Peru — Facundo Bagnis and Facundo Mena have spent nearly two decades crossing paths on the professional tennis circuit. They’ve trained together, traveled to tournaments, met each other’s families, and shared countless experiences away from the court. Yet, somehow, they’ve hardly ever played doubles together.