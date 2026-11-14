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Fresno City Hall pays out $1.2 million to settle whistleblower complaint against the city attorney
By Rob Parsons,11 days ago
Fresno City Hall settled a whistleblower and workplace retaliation claim Friday and agreed to pay a former employee $1.2 million with no admission of fault for the city. The Fresno City Council issued a lengthy statement after business hours on Friday, saying that, despite the hefty payout, City Hall continues to dispute that City Attorney Andrew Janz violated any laws.
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