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Argentine Stroke Play Championship: Leandro Mihaich fires 62 to take the lead
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,11 days ago
Leandro Mihaich transformed the Argentine Stroke Play Championship with an 8-under 62, surging into a one-stroke lead entering Saturday’s final round. The Bell Ville Golf Club representative followed rounds of 69 and 70 with his lowest score of the week to reach 9-under 201. Overnight co-leaders Manuel Lozada and Judd Sundelson each returned 69 to share second at 8-under 202.