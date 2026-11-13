undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LA Theatre Works, Sunday, November 15 at 10:00 pm, Sam Shepard's "True West" Starring Alfred Molina and Francis Guinan
10 days ago
Deemed by New York magazine as "the greatest American playwright of his generation," Sam Shepard was not only a playwright, but an actor, director, screenwriter, author, and musician. He wrote 58 plays and several books of short stories, essays, and memoirs. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his play "Buried Child" his accolades spanned stage and screen. He was an Oscar, Tony, Emmy, BAFTA, Golden Globe nominee,.and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.