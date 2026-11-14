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World University Golf Championship: Diego Lourenco and Natalia Aparicio claim individual gold
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,12 days ago
Diego Lourenco completed a double-gold performance for France, while Italy’s Natalia Aparicio prevailed in a playoff as the FISU World University Golf Championship concluded Friday at Bangkok Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Thailand. The November 10–13 championship featured 72 holes of stroke play, with the best two individual scores...