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Argentine Women’s Stroke Play Championship: Ana Giuliano takes three-shot lead
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,11 days ago
Ana Giuliano moved into position to retain the Argentine Women’s Stroke Play Championship, posting a 4-under 68 to establish a three-stroke lead with one round remaining. The Río Cuarto Golf Club representative followed her opening 72 with the lowest second-round score among the leading contenders, reaching 4-under 140 at Tortugas Country Club.