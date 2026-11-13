undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
European Regulators OK Centinel Spine’s prodisc L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement System
By Michael Barbella,8 days ago
Centinel Spine LLC has received European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for its prodisc L Lumbar TDR system. The authorization demonstrates compliance with rigorous European regulatory standards for medical device quality, safety, and performance—supporting the continued availability of prodisc L throughout the European market. “Patients are no longer...