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Silver Linings: Turn The Page
11 days ago
“See here I am, on the road again… There I go, turn the page.”. The last game sucked. But thankfully, Sunday is a new day and a new opportunity for this team to yet again turn the page and the season around. Listening to the media and fans, you’d assume that Vrabel and Co should just get lost in a beer tent and not even bother showing up in Munich. And, Detroit is a good football team, but this isn't an overwhelming matchup and thankfully the Pats actually have a statistical advantage in a few important areas, particularly against Detroit's pass defense.