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Malibu Education Foundation gala brings community together for local students
By Barbara Burke,9 days ago
Student performances, spirited auctions, and local talent highlight an evening supporting academics, arts, and athletics at Malibu’s public schools. A large crowd of Malibuites convened at the Malibu Education Foundation’s annual gala and auction on Nov. 7, an event that was rescheduled from Oct. 17 because of the Bryson Fire. The gala is MEF’s major annual fundraiser to raise money to fill the school district’s budget gaps by providing students all Malibu public schools with academic, creative, and athletic support and program opportunities.