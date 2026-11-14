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Colorado’s Only Health Science Magnet School Breaks Ground
11 days ago
Yesterday, construction began on a new health sciences high school launched by a partnership between the Community College of Aurora (CCA), Aurora Public Schools (APS), and UCHealth. APS will open the magnet school in August 2027 with enrollment starting Nov. 13, 2026. The coalition of partners opening the school celebrated with a community groundbreaking ceremony yesterday at its future location in northwest Aurora near North Middle School: 12001 E. 22nd Ave.
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