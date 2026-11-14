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ABC Supply Announces Northeast Region Leadership Transition
11 days ago
ABC Supply Co., Inc., the largest wholesale distributor of roofing, select exterior and interior building products, and outdoor solutions in North America, has announced that Tom Kuchan, Northeast Region vice president, will retire at the end of the year following a career spanning four decades in the building materials industry. Steve Money has been appointed Northeast Region vice president and will assume the role on January 1, 2027.