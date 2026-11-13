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New Hope Assembly of God Groundbreaking Event
11 days ago
New Hope Assembly of God will celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 3,352-square-foot childcare addition on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at approximately 11:15 a.m. at its campus located at 56652 Buckhorn Road, Three Rivers, Michigan. The project is a metal building addition to the church’s existing metal building and will expand childcare and daycare space to better serve children and families in the community. Ancon Construction is serving as the contractor for the project, with Carlyn McClelland serving as Project Manager and Nick Kaczorowski as Superintendent. E.H. Goodman Architects is providing architectural services.