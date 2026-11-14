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After 26 years, the US has lost its measles elimination status
By Brenda Goodman,11 days ago
Thanks to widespread vaccination, measles had been considered “eliminated” as a continually transmitting illness in the United States since 2000 – but not anymore. An independent commission of experts that reports to the director of the Pan American Health Organization determined that the US no longer qualified as having eliminated measles, a source close to the process told CNN on Friday.