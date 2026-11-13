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New videos and albums: Avatar, Metallica, King 810 and more – 11/13/2026
By Zenae Zukowski,11 days ago
Here are 77 videos, songs and album announcements from the past few weeks. 01) 200 Stab Wounds share “Sweet Suicide” video, announce ‘Lowest Form’ album. “This song is about anger, despair, confusion, and conquering your own demons. Whether it’s your own, or trying to help someone get through theirs. This song is probably one of the heaviest on the record and discusses what is sometimes an even heavier topic. Enjoy at your own risk!”