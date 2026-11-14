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Lingít activists protest Cascade Point Ferry Terminal to defend sacred burial sites
By Alix Soliman, KTOO,11 days ago
More than 150 people gathered at Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse Plaza across from the Capitol Friday to speak out against the state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal. That’s after the state of Alaska authorized a construction contractor to stage equipment at the ferry terminal site in Berners Bay last month. Organizers said the area holds cultural and spiritual significance to the Áak’w Kwáan, and they intend to stop the state from moving forward.
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