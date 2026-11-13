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Florida Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Headed to NCAA Championships
By Haylee Smith,11 days ago
Florida men’s and women’s cross country are headed to the main stage. Both teams finished second at the NCAA DI South Regionals in Tallahassee, securing automatic bids to the 2026 NCAA Championships. This is the first time both teams will make the trip together since 2006, and the first time both teams have received automatic bids since 1997.