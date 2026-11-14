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Mizzou football team arrives in Gerorgia minutes before FAA's Friday the 13th ground stop
By Dylan Heinrich, Columbia Missourian,11 days ago
Superstition ran rampant after all flights were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration on the afternoon of Friday the 13th. No. 22 Mizzou football revealed that the team had successfully landed in Athens, Georgia, for its Saturday afternoon matchup with No. 1 Georgia. The team released a video to X of players getting off a plane after arriving at the destination just before the FAA ground stop. According to AirNav radar, the team’s jetBlue flight left Columbia Regional Airport at 1:35 p.m. before arriving at Athens Ben Epps Airport at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A spokesperson for the team confirmed the timeframe.