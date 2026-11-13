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Idealease Names Allison Transmission 2026 Supplier of the Year
By Kevin Linger,9 days ago
Allison Transmission received the Idealease Supplier of the Year award, its third recognition from the leasing and rental company in eight years. The transmission supplier previously received the award in 2018 and 2022. Idealease selects the recipient through evaluations by its affiliate network and corporate leadership. The award recognizes customer...