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Kentucky hits last second three to avoid epic upset to Northern Arizona, but the heat is still on Mark Pope
By Cameron Salerno,12 days ago
Kentucky escaped a near-historic upset loss on Friday against Northern Arizona when guard Alex Wilkins knocked down a 3-pointer to give his team a 78-77 win at home. The Wildcats trailed by four points in the final minute. After NAU missed the front-end of a one-and-one, Wilkins delivered a go-ahead shot to avoid what would've been one of the most stunning losses in Kentucky basketball history.
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