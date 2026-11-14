undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Delylah Grayce Abel
By Submitted,12 days ago
Delylah Grayce Abel passed away on November 12, 2026. She was born on May 27, 2026, in Paducah, Kentucky, to her loving parents, Priscilla Ann Winkler and Walker Lee Johnson. Though her time on this earth was far too brief, Delylah brought a special kind of joy and love to those around her. She was a happy baby whose sweet presence brightened the lives of those who loved her. She found comfort in her favorite blanky and had a delightful fascination with watching football on television, a little personality trait that brought smiles to those around her.