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Marvel Boss Officially Confirms Robert Downey Jr.‘s Doctor Doom Isn’t an Iron Man Variant
By Erielle Sudario,11 days ago
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of 'VisionQuest.'With Avengers: Doomsday nearly a month from release, speculation has grown about what the film will be about, especially since little of the plot has been revealed. So far, Marvel Studios has released two trailers for the upcoming feature, showcasing a team-up between different superhero teams across the multiverse and their main foe: Doctor Doom. So, with so much speculation around this superhero movie, executive producer Kevin Feige has decided to set the record straight.