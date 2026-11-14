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Bro. C. C. Brasher, Jr., 84
By Submitted,12 days ago
Bro. C. C. Brasher, Jr., 84, went home to be with his Lord at 9:47 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. Bro. C. C. was born on December 8, 1941 in Livingston County, KY to Charlie and Nellie Brasher. He was one of 9 children and at 6’4” was the shortest of his brothers. He graduated from Livingston Central High School in 1959 and was one of the starting five on the boy’s state tournament basketball team along with Don Ringstaff, Lee Jones, Pat Allen Cooper, and Edward Ramer. If you ever spent any time talking to him, you were well aware of his time playing in the state tournament because he loved to talk about it.