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LMP: Naranjeros Win In Bottom Of Ninth To Take Sole Possesion Of Second; Jaguares Sweep First Place Guasave
By Leif Skodnick,7 days ago
Naranjeros de Hermosillo (15-11) 6, Yaquis de Obregon (14-12) 5 - A sac fly by Dylan Jasson in the bottom of the ninth scored Nick Colak to give Hermosillo the win in a back-and-forth game. Jasso went 3-for-4 with two doubles, both off Major League veteran Odrisamer Despaigne, driving in a run with a double as the Naranjeros scored three runs in the fifth. Solak went 3-for-5 and scored twice for Hermosillo in the win. Fernando Perez hit a two-run homer for Obregon.