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Inside the Judging Room: What It Takes to Win an International Loyalty Award
10 days ago
Every year, the International Loyalty Awards celebrate the programs, teams and initiatives setting the standard for customer loyalty worldwide. A program alone rarely decides whether an entry is shortlisted or wins. What decides it is how well the story is told, how clearly the impact is proven, and how closely the submission speaks to what judges are actually looking for.