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Women's Volleyball Team Celebrates Senior Night with Sweep of Tennessee State
11 days ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Lindenwood women's volleyball team (23-3, 13-1 OVC) won their last home regular season match of the season by a score of 3-0 against Tennessee State (0-25, 0-14 OVC) on Friday evening. The Lions celebrated Senior Night prior to the match, with five athletes - Alayna Rudebeck, Anna Kraemer, Jade Roth, Dana Grib, and Ashley Geluck - being recognized.