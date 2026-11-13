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Anderson Free Clinic Decks the Halls for Fifth Festival of Trees, Typically Raises $50K-$80K for Free Care
By Noelle Shea,11 days ago
Decorated Christmas trees, a Grinch-themed kids' morning, and a cocktail-attire dinner dance are all part of Anderson Free Clinic's fifth annual Festival of Trees, running Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The four-day fundraiser helps keep the lights on at a clinic that provides free medical, vision, nutrition and mental health care to uninsured adults across Anderson County.
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