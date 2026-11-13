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Share your favorite stories of 2026
By Mark Armstrong,7 days ago
Sign up for the Nieman Storyboard newsletter, delivered every Friday in your inbox. Last year I asked you to share your favorite stories, books, podcasts, and documentaries of the year — and you showed up. Nieman Storyboard’s Best of 2025 ended up being a two-part series, packed with excellent recommendations and inspiring takeaways for journalists, writers, and producers.