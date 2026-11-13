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Robert Pattinson Is Reportedly Your New James Bond Frontrunner
By Travis Hopson,10 days ago
When it comes to the search for a new James Bond, a lot has changed since I went away on vacation. I left with Callum Turner being the frontrunner, but while I was enjoying life on the Jericho Cruise, suddenly Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were late additions. Now comes word from Puck that it’s Pattinson who has suddenly taken the pole position, and there’s good reason to think the job might be his.