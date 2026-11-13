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Hate everything in your wardrobe? You're probably falling for these fashion mistakes
By Sophia Cano,8 days ago
Fashion is a fickle thing. We’ve all been there – standing in front of a wardrobe filled with clothes, and yet somehow there’s nothing we’re excited to wear. Reaching for your old favourites, but they don’t feel as effortlessly chic as they once did. Even if you spend big on new, expensive items, or stick with the same pieces you’ve been donning for 20 years, you might still be wearing clothes that don’t flatter you as much as they could.