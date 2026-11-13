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DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’
By Travis Hopson,8 days ago
Get ready to return to Panem! I’m happy to welcome you to a free early screening of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, from director Francis Lawrence and starring Joseph Zada as young Haymitch Abernathy. The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.