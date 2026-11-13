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LIDOM: Escarra Drives In Two, Dominguez Homers As Aguilas Win Rescheduled Game 7-4 Over Toros
By Leif Skodnick,7 days ago
Toros del Este (7-12) at Aguilas Cibaenas (6-12) - Playing a game rescheduled from Nov. 10, the Aguilas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Luis Liberato got the black and gold on the board with an RBI double, J.C. Escarra's bases loaded groundout to first got another run home and moved the runners ahead, and a sac fly by Jorge Bonifacio and a single by Raynel Delgado got two more home.